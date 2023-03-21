The 2023 World Baseball Classic will conclude on Tuesday night, with Team USA taking on Japan in the finals. The Americans, the defending champions, are hopeful to become the second nation to win multiple tournaments. Japan, meanwhile, won the 2006 and 2009 editions and has already ensured its streak of top-four finishes will extend to this, the fifth ever WBC.

We won't have to wait too long to see if Japan can extend that streak to six. That's because Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed ahead of the championship game that the next WBC will take place in 2026 -- or, some 20 years after the tournament was first introduced to the scene.

"Maybe the best testimony to it, after the unfortunate injury [Edwin] Díaz had, how the players came out & spoke in support of the tournament," Manfred told reporters, including James Wagner of the New York Times. "It's an indication that they really, really care."

The WBC is generally held every four years. The global pandemic caused the tournament to take an extended absence, with six years passing between events. It's to be seen if, after the 2026 edition, MLB and the WBC resume to an every-four-years cadence, or if they elect to hold the tournament more often.

While we won't know details about where the pools will be played or who will be in them for some time, we do know that 16 teams have automatically qualified for the 2026 WBC based on their play in this tournament. Only the last-place finishers in each pool will have to attempt to re-qualify. Those four teams are Chinese Taipei, China, Colombia, and Nicaragua.

As for those 16 teams who have qualified, let's print them in list form (do note that the teams are presented in no particular order):

United States

Japan

Mexico

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Australia

Korea

Czech Republic

Canada

Great Britain

Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic

Israel

You can follow along with CBS Sports' live coverage of the WBC championship game by clicking here.