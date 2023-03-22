Shohei Ohtani pulled double duty on Tuesday night as part of Japan's 3-2 win against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finals, entering to begin the ninth inning and closing out the game and the championship. Ohtani even faced and struck out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout, retiring him for the final out.

Ohtani was tasked with facing Jeff McNeil, who had subbed in for No. 9 hitter Tim Anderson, to begin the frame. He walked McNeil after working a full count. He then induced a double-play ball from Mookie Betts, setting the table for the Trout matchup.

Ohtani missed low with a breaking ball to fall behind Trout 1-0. Ohtani responded with a 100 mph fastball that Trout swung and missed on. A fastball that just missed the zone gave Trout a 2-1 edge in the count. Ohtani threw another 100 mph fastball, generating another swing and miss. Ohtani yanked a fastball to run the count full, at which point he threw a slider that coerced the game-ending whiff.

Ohtani also went 1 for 3 with the bat, notching an infield single in the seventh inning. He was Mr. Everything in another respect, too, as he also delivered what proved to be an inspiring pregame speech, telling his teammates: "Let's stop admiring them. ... If you admire them, you can't surpass them," according to Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times. "We came here to surpass them, to reach the top. For one day, let's throw away our admiration for them and just think about winning."

Ohtani, Japan's designated hitter, went to the bullpen before the top of the sixth inning, or while his team was on defense and after his spot in the order had passed. Japan's lineup turned over, however, causing him to return to the dugout in between at-bats. He later rejoined the bullpen after taking his next at-bat, and he started to warm seriously during the eighth inning, with Padres right-hander Yu Darvish on the mound.

The two-way superstar's availability for Tuesday's game had previously been in question. Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters last week that the plan was for Ohtani to pitch for the Angels in a spring training game on the 24th, paving the way for him to then start on Opening Day, March 30.

Ohtani, for his part, later refuted that there was a plan in place.

When Angels general manager Perry Minasian was asked about the possibility of Ohtani pitching against Team USA, he took a different tone, saying the decision "his call." Clearly Ohtani decided he was down to pitch.

Ohtani's participation in the tournament, and his decision to pitch in the championship game, is notable. At a time when there's a raging debate about the injury risk associated with the WBC, the game's top impending free agent didn't just play -- he went above and beyond to ensure that his country would walk away champions.