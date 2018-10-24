World Series 2018: LAPD works with Yasiel Puig, Dodgers to thwart burglaries during games

Yasiel Puig has reportedly been burglarized four times while he's been away on business trips, and he's sick and tired of it. A Los Angeles burglary ring that allegedly targets celebrities has become a problem, according to Yahoo, and the LAPD is reportedly working with athletes to protect their homes and valuables during the World Series.

According to Yahoo Sports, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner and Puig are among the players who are being protected at the moment. This issue isn't limited to L.A. athletes, with the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski returning home from Minnesota after the Super Bowl to find his home had been raided as well.

Obviously, it makes sense why these players are targeted. Potential burglars know exactly where they are -- they're on TV for goodness sake. With that in mind, it's definitely the path of least resistance, though you have to think that these athletes have at least serviceable home security systems.

Whatever the case, the LAPD is hoping that their support can help thwart would-be burglars. Players have enough to worry about without wondering if their things will be stolen on a road trip. The Dodgers, for example, now find themselves down 1-0 in the series against the Red Sox after Tuesday's 8-4 loss.