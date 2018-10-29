World Series 2018: Larry Bird and Magic Johnson reunite (sort of) for a fun Game 5 promo

Two of basketball's biggest icons and most notorious rivals went head-to-head once again prior to Sunday night's Game 5 of the World Series. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were most known for their fiery on-court battles during their NBA days, but they decided to add another chapter to the rivalry with a playful promo before Game 5.

Johnson and Bird were the faces of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry in the 1980s, so seeing them cut a promo for a pivotal World Series game between the two cities they famously represented was a pretty cool experience prior to first pitch. Johnson, who is part owner of the Dodgers, is a little more connected to the the Los Angeles sports scene than Bird is to Boston these days, but Larry Legend clearly didn't have an issue repping the Red Sox for this cause.

Even without Bird and Magic in uniform -- or even in the same room -- and without the competitive animosity that they once shared, they still bring a certain je ne sais quoi to the sports rivalry between Boston and Los Angeles. They may be well past their playing days, but they still cut a damn good promo.