World Series 2018 prop bets: Odds on Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins or Celtics winning it all in same year

How can you not be optimistic as a Boston sports fan? The Red Sox are in the World Series, the Celtics are among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, the Bruins are coming off a playoff appearance and are off to a strong 2018 start, and the Patriots are the Patriots. There's not much to complain about in 2018 if you're following Boston sports (but these are sports, so there's always something to complain about).

Obviously the Red Sox still need to play the series, but they've looked unstoppable this postseason. So, if they end up winning the Fall Classic, how likely is it that other Boston teams will join them? Here's a look at the odds, from Bovada.

Number of championships Odds 0 5/4 1 21/20 2 6/1 3 40/1 4 400/1

The Red Sox heavily tilt those odds, so what are the odds of someone else joining them? The Red Sox and Patriots have 19/2 odds to win the 2018 World Series and the 2019 Super Bowl, the Red Sox and Celtics are 11/1 odds to win the World Series and the 2019 NBA Finals, while the Red Sox and Bruins are at 16/1 to win the World Series and hoist the 2019 Stanley Cup.

Those odds ... aren't bad. On the other side, the Dodgers and Rams or Chargers winning championships this year is at 15/2 odds, while the Lakers and Kings are long shots to join them.

If you're in Boston, there are lots of reasons to celebrate sports. All four of the major teams should be in the hunt for a championship, and the odds of celebrating multiple championships are far from a long shot. That's a pretty cool situation to be in as a sports fan, but it all starts with the Red Sox in Game 1 on Tuesday.