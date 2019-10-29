World Series 2019: Alex Bregman brings back his lucky flannel shirt ahead of Game 6
Whatever works
The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals are facing off in a back-and-forth World Series in which a home team hasn't won a game yet. The Astros went down 0-2 to start the series, losing both games at Minute Maid Park to kick things off. Since then the team has won the last three meetings, all at Nationals Park.
What has changed for the team that allowed them to get back into the series in D.C?
Maybe it was the players only meeting, pitching adjustments, motivating boos from an away crowd or the urgency to win. Or maybe, just maybe, it had to do with third baseman Alex Bregman's outfit choices.
Alright, it's probably not the fashion thing, but No. 2 does seem superstitious when it comes to what he wears. Before each Astros win this series, Bregman has worn same outfit. He kept it going on Tuesday ahead of Game 6.
The red plaid shirt and dark pants have become a signature look for the third baseman, and after wearing the ensemble for Games 3, 4 and 5, all Astros W's, he obviously had to wear it again for Game 6.
After Game 5, Bregman was asked about his wardrobe choices and whether fans should expect to see it again.
"Oh yeah, oh yeah," he said. "You'll probably be seeing that shirt. As long as none of my teammates rip it up because it might be a little smelly."
Bregman added that he has not washed the items but that his teammate George Springer "douses" him with cologne when he gets on the field, which helps get rid of any stink from the dirty clothes.
Having had a day off for travel, I hope he found some time to toss it in the wash to freshen it up.
If the Astros hold on and win the World Series, Bregman says he will definitely wear his lucky shirt to the parade in Houston.
