World Series 2019: Juan Soto's big hit vs. Astros sends Nationals' Dominican academy into cheering frenzy

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros faced off at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the World Series, with the underdog Nationals coming out on top.

Washington won 5-4, in part, because of a two-run double from 20-year-old left fielder Juan Soto in the top of the fifth inning, that gave Washington a 5-2 lead.

Nationals fans were cheering on the young slugger, but one group of fans in particular went really wild and had a connection to Soto.

The Nationals' Dominican Academy went absolutely nuts when they saw Soto, who spent some time at the academy and is from the Dominican Republic, was dominating on the biggest stage in baseball.

The video was posted by Johnny DiPuglia, the team's president of international scouting.

Their cheers started as the at bat did, with many players taking their phones out to record it, just in case something good happened.

Soto had himself a huge night, going 3-for-4 with that double, a solo home run and three RBI, and becoming the second youngest player in postseason history with a homer and a stolen base in the same game.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Nationals at 16 years old in 2015 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The teams will face off in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday, once again in Houston, with Soto and the Nationals hoping to extend their series lead, and the Nationals' Dominican Academy cheering them on.