World Series 2019: Juan Soto's childhood coaches celebrate his go-ahead home run in Game 6

After dropping the last three games of the World Series, the Washington Nationals rebounded with a 7-2 win in Game 6. With the game tied at 2-2, Juan Soto delivered the go-ahead blow for the Nats on a solo home run in the fifth inning.

When Soto connected on the mammoth home run, two of his childhood coaches, Rafael Zapata and Jeysson Adon, were watching and they certainly let their emotions get the best of them.

Two of Juan Soto's childhood coaches, Rafael Zapata and Jeysson Adon, react to his Game 6 homer. 🗣 🇩🇴 @MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/K0frXUBDsY — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2019

As you can see, both Zapata and Adon were very emotional seeing one of their former pupils producing on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. Both coaches were clapping and shared a huge embrace following Soto's big blast.

Soto's monster solo home run came on a 3-1 pitch from future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. The Dominican Republic native got somehow got hold of the inside pitch and belted it into the upper deck of Minute Maid Park.

During the World Series, Soto is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with three home runs and six RBIs while also scoring five runs. It marks the second consecutive game that Soto has hit a home run for the Nationals.

In the postseason, Soto is hitting .357 and has slugged five home runs to pace this potent Nationals offense.

It's safe to say that Soto's native country is very proud of what he has accomplished up to this point. They may have an even bigger reason to celebrate if Soto and the Nationals are able to notch one more road win to capture Game 7 on Wednesday.