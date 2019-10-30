World Series 2019: 'Mattress Mack' will take home at least $19 million if Astros win it all

Washington Nationals and Houston Astros fans will be on the edge of their seats Wednesday night as the World Series comes down to Game 7, but one fan has a little more on the line than just his favorite team winning.

That fan is Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. He could win at least $19 million if the Astros do what has not yet been done this series -- win a game at home -- to become world champions, according to Action Network.

The Astros were -800 favorites to win the World Series heading into Game 6 and opened as -140 favorites in the final game of the series at the Westgate SuperBook. McIngvale is confident heading into Game 7 and will be in the stands to face his financial fate.

"I'm going to go to work and come to the ballpark," he told Action Network. "I'm all in."

During the regular season, the Houston-based mattress store owner offered a promotion entirely dependent on how well the Astros would do. It gave customers a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if their local team was holding the World Series trophy at the end of the playoffs.

As the Astros marched through the postseason, McIngvale made numerous bets to offset his financial hit if the Astros do end up winning the World Series. In total, he has bet around $11.6 million on Houston to take the series, which is why he will make at least a whopping $19 million in profit if things go his way (let's not forget that a bunch of people will get money back on mattresses they bought earlier this year, too).

The big spender has been confident in the team since making the bets.

"I believe in the Astros," McIngvale told the Asbury Park Press earlier in the week. "I've watched them play all year."

He has made wagers in various states, including a $3.5 million bet in Mississippi and even traveled there to secure everything. New Jersey sportsbooks could lose up to $6 million if the Astros win it all.