World Series 2019: 'Mattress Mack' will take home at least $19 million if Astros win it all
There's a lot riding on this Game 7
Washington Nationals and Houston Astros fans will be on the edge of their seats Wednesday night as the World Series comes down to Game 7, but one fan has a little more on the line than just his favorite team winning.
That fan is Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. He could win at least $19 million if the Astros do what has not yet been done this series -- win a game at home -- to become world champions, according to Action Network.
The Astros were -800 favorites to win the World Series heading into Game 6 and opened as -140 favorites in the final game of the series at the Westgate SuperBook. McIngvale is confident heading into Game 7 and will be in the stands to face his financial fate.
"I'm going to go to work and come to the ballpark," he told Action Network. "I'm all in."
During the regular season, the Houston-based mattress store owner offered a promotion entirely dependent on how well the Astros would do. It gave customers a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if their local team was holding the World Series trophy at the end of the playoffs.
As the Astros marched through the postseason, McIngvale made numerous bets to offset his financial hit if the Astros do end up winning the World Series. In total, he has bet around $11.6 million on Houston to take the series, which is why he will make at least a whopping $19 million in profit if things go his way (let's not forget that a bunch of people will get money back on mattresses they bought earlier this year, too).
The big spender has been confident in the team since making the bets.
"I believe in the Astros," McIngvale told the Asbury Park Press earlier in the week. "I've watched them play all year."
He has made wagers in various states, including a $3.5 million bet in Mississippi and even traveled there to secure everything. New Jersey sportsbooks could lose up to $6 million if the Astros win it all.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nats-Astros World Series Game 7 preview
It's Max Scherzer vs. Zack Greinke for all the marbles in Houston
-
NJ sportsbooks could lose millions
The mattress salesman could be a very rich man if the Astros win it all
-
Bregman, Soto trade homers, bat carries
Some former MLB players carried on about the Game 6 celebrations
-
What rulebook says about interference
Turner was ruled out on a controversial decision in the seventh inning of Game 6
-
MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Astros vs. Nationals Game 7 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's World Series Game 7 10,000 times.
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night
-
Astros take Series lead with Game 5 win
The Astros swept three games in D.C. and are one win away from the 2019 World Series title