World Series 2019: Nationals' bats go cold again in Game 4 as they lose grip on series vs. Astros
The Nationals have not cashed in on opportunities at home
WASHINGTON D.C. -- Just a few days ago, the Washington Nationals appeared in great position to win the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros. The Nationals were up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, heading home, and all but certain to face rookie right-handed starter Jose Urquidy in Game 4. Had the Nationals known Zack Greinke wouldn't last five innings in Game 3, then they probably would've thought the series would end in four, or perhaps five games -- either way, in Washington, D.C. in front of their fans.
If the Nationals are to win the World Series, it won't come on home field -- not now that the Astros have won Games 3 and 4 to even the series back at 2-2. Washington has its disappearing offense to blame.
The Nationals were held again to one run on Saturday, the same fate they suffered on Friday. All combined, the Nationals had 13 hits over those two games. With Kurt Suzuki out due to injury, Washington's lineup now looks top-heavy. Their top four hitters -- Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon, and Juan Soto -- have been responsible for six of those hits. Asdrubal Cabrera, who hit fifth in Game 3, notched two of his own, meaning the rest of their hitters have contributed just five hits over the two games.
When the Nationals have had opportunities with runners on base, they haven't been able to cash in on them. In Game 3, they left 12 runners on base. In Game 4, they stranded nine. To recap: that's 21 batters left on base and two runs in two games. That's not a winning formula.
Manager Davey Martinez noted before Game 4 that the Nationals were one or two big hits away in Game 3 from breaking the game open. The big hit never came in Game 4, either.
"We haven't hit the last couple of days, but I've got confidence we'll bounce back and be ready to play tomorrow," manager Dave Martinez said after Saturday's loss. "It's just one of those things. It's baseball. And it's the World Series."
