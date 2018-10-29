World Series 2019 odds: Red Sox, Astros co-favorites ahead of Yankees, Dodgers

The Red Sox are a 6-to-1 favorite to win the 2019 World Series, while the Orioles bring up the rear

The Boston Red Sox just won the 2018 World Series and have a great foundation that mostly isn't going anywhere for 2019. As such, it isn't a surprise to see them sitting atop the odds for the 2019 World Series championship, per Westgate Superbook. Some of the other usual suspects in the Astros, Dodgers, Yankees and Cubs fill out the remainder of the top five. 

Here are the complete odds. 

TeamOdds
Astros6/1
Red Sox6/1
Dodgers7/1
Yankees7/1
Cubs10/1
Indians10/1
Braves12/1
Brewers12/1
Cardinals16/1
Nationals16/1
Phillies18/1
Athletics30/1
Rockies30/1
Mets30/1
Rays40/1
Angels40/1
Mariners50/1
Pirates50/1
White Sox60/1
Diamondbacks60/1
Twins60/1
Blue Jays60/1
Rangers100/1
Giants100/1
Padres100/1
Reds100/1
Marlins200/1
Tigers200/1
Royals200/1
Orioles300/1

The first thing we know is the odds aren't predictions but instead the sportsbook's best estimation as to how to maximize profits. The most popular teams are generally going to garner more action and, thus, will be higher on the list. 

Lower on the spectrum, there really isn't too much to like. I guess if I had to pick a longshot, I'd go Giants. They have a decent foundation and might be crazy enough to try and make another run before Madison Bumgarner hits free agency. I can't see a scenario where they win 90 games, but they won the World Series with 88 regular-season wins in 2014. 

The A's and/or Rays look like sexy picks in the middle tier, building off this season's success. 

At the top, take the Cubs. So many things went wrong this season and they still won 95 games. That many things most likely won't go wrong again, and I'm sensing an aggressive Theo Epstein offseason that just might include a certain right fielder. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

