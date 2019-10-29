World Series 2019: Thousands of tickets still remain for Nationals-Astros Game 6
Fans can still get their hands on tickets to see history
The Houston Astros are on the verge of clinching their second World Series title in three years. According to StubHub, a few thousands tickets are still up for grabs too.
StubHub revealed in a press release that more than 3,000 tickets still remain for Game 6 between the Astros and Washington Nationals. The series will finish in Houston for the final game or two if necessary.
Per StubHub, fans can purchase tickets to Game 6 for as low as $470. In addition, fans from nine countries and 48 states have already purchased tickets to the game and Game 6 ticket sales have increased by 142 percent since Saturday.
The average ticket price for Game 6 is $1,262 and 80 percent of the tickets have been purchased in Texas. Arizona, California, and Louisiana are all accounting for a small portion of the ticket sales.
StubHub also has tips that fans should use when attempting to buy tickets:
- Stay within budget, using technology like Price Alerts
- Stay safe: Never buy tickets on the street or pay cash
- Know what you're getting: Cut the guesswork out of the view of your seat with 360-degree virtual view technology
- Don't overshare: Be careful not to share screenshots of tickets on social media
The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the World Series despite dropping the first two games in Houston to start off the series. Houston has puled off three consecutive wins and outscored the Nationals 19-3 during that stretch of games.
With just hours remaining until first pitch, fans can still get their hands on tickets to potentially be a part of history.
