World Series 2019: Thousands of tickets still remain for Nationals-Astros Game 6

The Houston Astros are on the verge of clinching their second World Series title in three years. According to StubHub, a few thousands tickets are still up for grabs too.

StubHub revealed in a press release that more than 3,000 tickets still remain for Game 6 between the Astros and Washington Nationals. The series will finish in Houston for the final game or two if necessary.

Per StubHub, fans can purchase tickets to Game 6 for as low as $470. In addition, fans from nine countries and 48 states have already purchased tickets to the game and Game 6 ticket sales have increased by 142 percent since Saturday.

The average ticket price for Game 6 is $1,262 and 80 percent of the tickets have been purchased in Texas. Arizona, California, and Louisiana are all accounting for a small portion of the ticket sales.

StubHub also has tips that fans should use when attempting to buy tickets:

Stay within budget, using technology like Price Alerts

Stay safe: Never buy tickets on the street or pay cash

Know what you're getting: Cut the guesswork out of the view of your seat with 360-degree virtual view technology

Don't overshare: Be careful not to share screenshots of tickets on social media

The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the World Series despite dropping the first two games in Houston to start off the series. Houston has puled off three consecutive wins and outscored the Nationals 19-3 during that stretch of games.

With just hours remaining until first pitch, fans can still get their hands on tickets to potentially be a part of history.