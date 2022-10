The Astros are back in the World Series, which means Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, has a ton of money on the line for them to win it all. Earlier this month, he told Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory that he has $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

Now the Astros are just four wins away from earning McIngvale a payout for the ages after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Astros will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Fall Classic with the series set to get underway on Friday.

If the Astros end up winning the World Series, McIngvale would earn an estimated $75 million payout, which would be the largest in sports betting history.

Much like in the past, McIngvale's Gallery Furniture customers would also be enjoying the benefits of the Astros winning it all. Gallery Furniture has previously held promotions in which customers that spend a certain amount of money would get their furniture free of charge if a specific team wins a championship.

This time around, McIngvale is offering customers a chance to double their purchase if the Astros were to win the World Series. For example, if the Astros capture the 2022 World Series title, a customer that purchased $5,000 worth of furniture would receive $10,000 back.

"When you purchase a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy mattress sleep set priced at $3,000 or more, and if the Houston Astros win it all in the 2022 final championship series, your purchase is FREE,!" Gallery Furniture's website read. "Join us at any Gallery Furniture showroom TODAY make your qualifying mattress purchase for the chance to get it all FREE FREE FREE!"

McIngvale has never been afraid to place large wagers. He won an estimated $15 million when Kansas won the NCAA men's basketball tournament back in April and is known for placing massive bets on the Super Bowl and other big sporting events in America.