The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on Tuesday night and the city is already trolling the visitors. Billboards poking fun at the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017 have already gone up around the city.

At least two about the Astros about sign-stealing have been spotted around Philadelphia, with one of them being put up by TopDog Law.

In case you forgot (you probably didn't), in the 2017 MLB postseason the Astros were retroactively caught stealing signs and using trash cans to communicate incoming pitches to batters. While the team had to forfeit draft picks and was fined $5 million, the Astros got to keep their World Series title. With the Astros now back in the World Series against the Phillies, the people of Philadelphia won't let them forget that controversy.

With the series tied 1-1 after the first two games in Houston, Game 3 will be pivotal in determining which team takes home the title. Game 3 was supposed to be played on Monday night, but it was postponed to Tuesday due to heavy rains in Philadelphia.

Due to the remaining World Series being pushed back a day, that could alter how both teams handle their respective pitching staffs for the remainder of the series. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder went into detail about how that could affect the next few games.