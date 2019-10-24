World Series: Astros held players-only meeting after Game 2 blowout loss to Nationals

The Houston Astros may have entered the World Series heavy favorites over the Washington Nationals, but they are facing a harsh reality after their second home loss of the series left the fans and the team stunned.

The Nationals are up 2-0 after putting on a show at Minute Maid park, beating the Astros 12-3 and having some fun while doing it.

The Astros held a players-only meeting after the loss to prepare for the two-to-three games in D.C., according MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick hinted that pitcher Justin Verlander and second baseman Jose Altuve were among some of the players that spoke out.

Here's more from Reddick, via the Houston Chronicle:

"JV, of course," Josh Reddick said. "Altuve got in there as well. Those two said everything that needed to be said. There was nothing left that needed to be said."

The Astros allowed 10 runs in the final three innings of Game 2, which subsequently resulted in the lopsided loss. In the seventh inning, Ryan Pressly saw six runners score during his time on the mound which made Verlander allowing four earned runs not seem so bad.

The offense did not have its best day, either, stranding players on base at multiple points.

Washington has the advantage for the near future, heading home to Nationals Park for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Saturday, with a better chance of popping celebratory champagne bottles at home than most people thought heading into the series.

The Astros are hoping this players-only meeting worked, and will clearly be making some adjustments as they look to flip the series the other way.