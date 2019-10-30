World Series: Astros manager AJ Hinch says umpires got controversial Game 6 call wrong

In Tuesday night's World Series Game 6 between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, shortstop Trea Turner was ruled out at first base in one of the most controversial calls in recent MLB postseason memory. In the top of the seventh inning, Turner hit a weak grounder toward third base. Astros pitcher Brad Peacock fielded the ball and made an errant throw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Turner reached second base, and Yan Gomes, who had been on first at the time of Turner's at-bat, advanced to third base with no outs.

But Turner was quickly called out and Gomes was forced to go back to first. Here's more on what MLB's rulebook says about the bizarre call.

Trea Turner was called out on this play.



"That's a potentially series changing call." - Joe @Buck pic.twitter.com/E3Po7hSNcR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Before the start of Wednesday night's Game 7, Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters that he believes MLB got the call wrong, and instead, it was just a bad throw from Peacock. Hinch added that he believed Turner did not interfere.

"That one I wish common sense prevails," Hinch said. "Because I actually side with Turner on this one, that I didn't think that he was getting in the way of anything. It was an errant throw."

The call went in the Astros favor, and Houston needed two more outs to get out of the inning to keep its deficit to just one run. Instead, Anthony Rendon followed the controversial call with a two-run homer to extend the Nats' lead to 5-2. After the strange call and review process, Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for a mid-inning outburst directed at the umpires.

After Game 6, MLB's chief baseball office and Hall of Famer Joe Torre was asked about the call. Here's how he explained it.