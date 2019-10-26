World Series: Astros relied on relievers in Game 3; how will that affect their pitching plans for Game 4?

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Houston Astros defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Friday night in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series. The best-of-seven series now stands 2-1 in favor of Washington heading into Saturday's Game 4. The Astros can credit part of their victory to the work of their bullpen. Five pitchers -- Josh James, Brad Peacock, Will Harris, Joe Smith, and Roberto Osuna -- combined to throw 4 1/3 innings, permit two hits and no runs, walk two batters, and strike out seven.

Game 3's bullpen-heavy game does raise questions about what the Astros will do in Game 4, as they intend to start rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy. Urquidy has thrown more than three innings just once in his last four times out dating back to the regular season. As such, the Astros plan to lean on their bullpen once more.

How might Game 3 impact Houston's plans? Perhaps not as much as expected.

Foremost, the bullpen is in better shape than it might seem. With the exception of Harris (25) and Peacock (21), the rest of Houston's relievers were limited to 20 pitches or fewer. James, for example, threw just eight pitches -- suggesting he should be able to provide additional length if the Astros require him.

If there is a question worth asking about availability, it's concerning Harris. He didn't work on zero days' rest often throughout the regular season, and especially didn't work on zero days' rest back-to-back, the way he might need to if he's asked to pitch in Games 4 and 5. In fact, Harris threw 25 or more pitches just four times all year -- and after those outings he received at least one day off each time.

Obviously the postseason is a different beast than the regular season -- look no farther than the other clubhouse for an example of how postseason pitching strategy can vary as compared to its regular-season brethren -- but so far Harris has appeared on zero days' rest just once in October… and that came in the ALDS, when he threw a total of 14 pitches over two outings.

Presuming Harris makes himself available, the Astros will likely be more careful about his workload -- perhaps limiting him to a batter or two in a high-leverage situation. Still, A.J. Hinch should have the ability to get through the night without asking too much of any individual pitcher. Plus he can use the pitcher's slot as an excuse to sub out whomever was on the mound.

"Every World Series game is a bullpen game, mostly, at some point," Hinch told reporters after the Game 3 win.

Another factor working in Houston's favor is they know Gerrit Cole will be looming in Game 5. Save for his regular-season finale, Cole hasn't worked fewer than seven innings since Sept. 2, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. In other words, Cole can be trusted to work deep into Game 5, allowing the Astros to be as aggressive as they need be to capture a series-tying win.

That same thinking helped the Astros win Game 3. We'll see if it works in Game 4.