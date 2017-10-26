World Series: Astros' Verlander explains his 'encouraging' dugout speech in Game 2
Justin Verlander was jawing in the Astros dugout even after pulled out of the game
Astros ace Justin Verlander had a good-but-not-great outing against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, giving up three runs in six innings pitched. Basically, our bar for a great outing for Verlander is absurdly high. However, after he was taken out of the game in the seventh inning, Verlander wasn't done supporting his team. He was talking constantly in the dugout, pacing around. After the game, Verlander spoke to Fox's Ken Rosenthal about what he was saying.
"I just said let's go," Verlander said. "Just yelling encouragement. Encouraging words. It's so easy in this game to get down -- it's so easy to hear what everybody has to say about how good [the Dodgers] bullpen is and how our offense has been struggling. It's so easy to kind of fall into that trap and... you know we're here for a reason. That's what I told these guys -- you know -- let's go. We can score runs and we did in a hurry there late in the game."
Verlander is having an incredible postseason, and the Dodger bullpen is among the most feared in baseball. However, down 3-1, the Astros forced extra innings by picking up runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Verlander has clearly become a leader on this team, and his excitement to be in Houston is apparent. The Astros traded for Verlander to win a World Series -- but the relationship is clearly symbiotic.
