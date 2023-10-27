This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE TEXAS RANGERS AND THE ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

184: combined regular-season wins by the Rangers and Diamondbacks, fewest between two World Series teams in a full-length season.

Four: the only number that matters now, the amount of wins separating these teams from a championship.

The World Series begins tonight, and if you had these two clubs in it, please feel free to DM me your NBA Finals matchup because I'd like to make some money. Game 1 will feature Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen taking the bump after President George W. Bush throws out the first pitch.

Our expert picks are in, and Matt Snyder is rolling with ...

Snyder: "The key for Texas will be early leads, as the back-end relievers for Arizona are in some kind of groove right now. I believe the Rangers will get the job done, though, at least in four of the seven games. They are the better team with a lot of offensive firepower and two studs atop the rotation throwing very well right now. Pick: Rangers in 7; World Series MVP: Adolis García"

Matt has been absolutely on fire this postseason, so I think I'm leaning Rangers here, and I know I'll be following his gambling guide as well.

Mike Axisa, meanwhile, has bold World Series predictions, including the Diamondbacks turning things into a track race.

Axisa: "The D-backs will steal 14 bases -- It's happened six times in history ... Arizona's roster, with all its speed and athleticism, is built perfectly to take advantage of the new rules promoting aggressiveness on the bases. They were arguably the best stolen-base team in the game during the regular season and they used their legs to wreak havoc in Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS."

Rounding out our preview content ...

😌 Honorable mentions

😔 Not so honorable mentions

🦬 Bills back on track with win over Buccaneers

USATSI

The Bills are back in the win column, and they used a new formula to get there in a 24-18 win over the Buccaneers.

Josh Allen threw touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid and Gabe Davis, and Allen also ran for a touchdown, tying Steve Young for second-most career touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. But the dual-threat exploits are nothing new. What was new was Allen's approach. Facing Todd Bowles' blitz-happy defense, Allen ...

Averaged just 2.29 seconds to throw, quickest of his career

Was pressured on just 20% of his dropbacks, tied for the fifth-lowest rate of his career

Completed at least five passes to four different players: Kincaid, Davis, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir

It was encouraging to see Allen not have to play hero ball and not have to solely rely on Diggs. The Bills now get a few extra days to prepare for a big one against the Bengals and will be feeling much better about themselves than they were entering this game.

🏈 NFL Week 8 picks: Will 49ers end their losing streak?

USATSI

It was not long ago that we were wondering whether anyone would beat the 49ers. Now, they've lost two straight games and face a tall task this weekend, whether or not Brock Purdy (concussion protocol) plays. Purdy practiced Thursday, but it remains unclear whether he or Sam Darnold will be under center Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

It's safe to say we know where John Breech's alliances lie. Here's his pick:

Breech: "This is a rivalry that causes great emotional distress in my family and that's mostly because my dad (Jim Breech) lost two Super Bowls to the 49ers while playing for the Bengals from 1980 to 1992. ... This will not make up for the two Super Bowl losses, but I feel like the Bengals are in a good spot to steal this one. The pick: Bengals 22-19 over 49ers"

The Bengals figure to be an AFC contender. So, too, do the Jaguars and potentially the Steelers. Both got off to slow starts but have surged since. Pete Prisco moved Jacksonville up to fourth in his Power Rankings, but does he have it winning a fifth straight game?

Prisco: "The Jaguars have won four straight and will be rested some after playing last Thursday. Pittsburgh has played better on offense the past few games, which it had to do. Both defenses have played well, but I will go with the better offense. Jacksonville takes it as Trevor Lawrence outplays Kenny Pickett. Pick: Jaguars 24, Steelers 20"

Here are all of our expert picks:

Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Jordan Dajani | Tyler Sullivan

🏈 College football Week 9 picks: Will Georgia survive without Brock Bowers?

Getty Images

No. 1 Georgia has passed nearly every test it's faced over the past two-and-a-half seasons. Tomorrow, the Bulldogs have another difficult one: rising Florida in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). And the two-time reigning champions will be without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle).

Not only are the Dawgs down Bowers, they're facing a Gators team that's shown improvement under former Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz. Dennis Dodd has the inside story on how the unlikely match has flourished.

Elsewhere, two College Football Playoff contenders out of the Pac-12 meet when No. 8 Oregon visits No. 13 Utah. Here's Tom Fornelli's pick in The Six Pack:

Fornelli: "Trust me, I don't want to bet against Utah at home (the Utes are 25-13-1 ATS at home since 2017). I really don't want to bet against the Utes as home dogs, especially by almost a touchdown, but I don't see any other choice. ... The Utes don't have the firepower to keep up with the Ducks. Pick: Oregon -6.5 (-108)"

Elsewhere across Week 9 ...

🏀 Men's college basketball Top 100 And 1 players

Earlier this week, we had Matt Norlander's Top 100 And 1 men's basketball teams. Today, it's our Top 100 And 1 men's basketball players, and the big man rules.

Zach Edey, Purdue Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Kyle Filipowski, Duke Hunter Dickinson, Kansas Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tyler Kolek at No. 6 is the first non-center/power forward.

As for an underrated guard, how about the top returning scorer from a Sweet 16 team?

Cameron Salerno: "93. Devo Davis, Arkansas -- Davis scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second-round win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. With the Razorbacks losing guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. to the NBA, Davis is primed for a breakout season."

I love watching Davis -- a great competitor, explosive scorer and key part of the Razorbacks' success.

🥊 Previewing Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Getty Images

Francis Ngannou dominated UFC. Then he split from UFC. Now with the PFL, he's trying his hand at boxing, starting with arguably the sport's biggest star. Ngannou fights Tyson Fury tomorrow in a massive, highly anticipated crossover event.

Mike Tyson is in Ngannou's corner -- something Fury considers "a pleasure" -- but Ngannou's biggest strength is self-belief, writes Brian Campbell.

Campbell: "So, if you're still using practically as a measuring stick to assess Ngannou's chances, it's clear that he isn't. And the reason is best explained by a simple question: Is it more unrealistic to imagine Ngannou knocking out Fury in his pro boxing debut than it was to see 'The Predator' go from unknown and untrained to UFC heavyweight champion in just eight years? ... 'Anything is possible,' Ngannou said. '[Defeating Fury,] it's possible. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here.'"

Brian also has the four biggest storylines, and Brent Brookhouse details Ngannou's paths to victory.

Here's how to watch.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 Heat at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Diamondbacks at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🏈 No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest, Noon on ABC

🏈 No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon on Fox

🏈 No. 1 Georgia at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 BYU at No. 7 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Knicks at Pelicans, 7 p.m. on NBATV

🏈 Colorado at No. 22 UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Diamondbacks at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Jazz at Suns, 10 p.m. on NBATV

Sunday

🏈 Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 Rams at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Jaguars at Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 Bengals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏒 Flames at Oilers, 7 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Bears at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Spurs at Clippers, 9 p.m. on NBA TV