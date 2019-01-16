World Series champion Red Sox set date for White House visit

For those wondering when the Boston Red Sox would celebrate their World Series victory with a visit to the White House, the answer is just after Valentine's Day.

The Red Sox are scheduled to head to Washington, D.C. as a group on Feb. 15, per the Boston Glove. While in the nation's capital, the Red Sox will visit the White House to meet with President Trump. The team also expects to visit a military hospital:

The plan is for the team to travel as a group from its spring training base in Fort Myers, Fla., to Washington and return later that day. It is likely the Sox would also visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The Globe notes that some players have already said they won't attend.

Manager Alex Cora has vowed to use the platform in the right way. Cora criticized Trump for his comments concerning Puerto Rico's death toll following 2017's Hurricane Maria.

Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers, champions of the College Football Playoff, earlier this week at the White House and greeted them with a candlelit dinner of fast food.