World Series champions: List of every winner from Nationals' first championship to Yankees' 27 titles

The 2019 World Series featured a back-and-forth affair between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals that required the full seven games to determine a champion. The Nationals defeated the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to win their first-ever championship.

As it stands, the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are the last teams without a World Series title. The New York Yankees are obviously the team with the most World Series appearances at 40 with 27 titles to their name. Below you can find a list of every World Series champion throughout the modern era and before the start of the 20th century when it was treated as an exhibition and labeled the "World's Championship Series" or the "World's Series."

Modern World Series era

2019: Washington Nationals defeated Houston Astros (4-3)

2018: Boston Red Sox defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1)

2017: Houston Astros defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-3)

2016: Chicago Cubs defeated Cleveland Indians (4-3)

2015: Kansas City Royals defeated New York Mets (4-1)

2014: San Francisco Giants defeated Kansas City Royals (4-3)

2013: Boston Red Sox defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

2012: San Francisco Giants defeated Detroit Tigers (4-0)

2011: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Texas Rangers (4-3)

2010: San Francisco Giants defeated Texas Rangers (4-1)

2009: New York Yankees defeated Philadelphia Phillies (4-2)

2008: Philadelphia Phillies defeated Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)

2007: Boston Red Sox defeated Colorado Rockies (4-0)

2006: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Detroit Tigers (4-1)

2005: Chicago White Sox defeated Houston Astros (4-0)

2004: Boston Red Sox defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-0)

2003: Florida Marlins defeated New York Yankees (4-2)

2002: Anaheim Angels defeated San Francisco Giants (4-3)

2001: Arizona Diamondbacks defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

2000: New York Yankees defeated New York Mets (4-1)

1999: New York Yankees defeated Atlanta Braves (4-0)

1998: New York Yankees defeated San Diego Padres (4-0)

1997: Florida Marlins defeated Cleveland Indians (4-3)

1996: New York Yankees defeated Atlanta Braves (4-2)

1995: Atlanta Braves defeated Cleveland Indians (4-2)

1994: No World Series played this year

1993: Toronto Blue Jays defeated Philadelphia Phillies (4-2)

1992: Toronto Blue Jays defeated Atlanta Braves (4-2)

1991: Minnesota Twins defeated Atlanta Braves (4-3)

1990: Cincinnati Reds defeated Oakland Athletics (4-0)

1989: Oakland Athletics defeated San Francisco Giants (4-0)

1988: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Oakland Athletics (4-1)

1987: Minnesota Twins defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

1986: New York Mets defeated Boston Red Sox (4-3)

1985: Kansas City Royals defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

1984: Detroit Tigers defeated San Diego Padres (4-1)

1983: Baltimore Orioles defeated Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)

1982: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Milwaukee Brewers (4-3)

1981: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated New York Yankees (4-2)

1980: Philadelphia Phillies defeated Kansas City Royals (4-2)

1979: Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Baltimore Orioles (4-3)

1978: New York Yankees defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

1977: New York Yankees defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

1976: Cincinnati Reds defeated New York Yankees (4-0)

1975: Cincinnati Reds defeated Boston Red Sox (4-3)

1974: Oakland Athletics defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1)

1973: Oakland Athletics defeated New York Mets (4-3)

1972: Oakland Athletics defeated Cincinnati Reds (4-3)

1971: Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Baltimore Orioles (4-3)

1970: Baltimore Orioles defeated Cincinnati Reds (4-1)

1969: New York Mets defeated Baltimore Orioles (4-1)

1968: Detroit Tigers defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

1967: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Boston Red Sox (4-3)

1966: Baltimore Orioles defeated Los Angeles Dodgers (4-0)

1965: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Minnesota Twins (4-3)

1964: St. Louis Cardinals defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

1963: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated New York Yankees (4-0)

1962: New York Yankees defeated San Francisco Giants (4-3)

1961: New York Yankees defeated Cincinnati Reds (4-1)

1960: Pittsburgh Pirates defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

1959: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Chicago White Sox (4-2)

1958: New York Yankees defeated Milwaukee Braves (4-3)

1957: Milwaukee Braves defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

1956: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

1954: New York Giants defeated Cleveland Indians (4-0)

1953: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-2)

1952: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)

1951: New York Yankees defeated New York Giants (4-2)

1950: New York Yankees defeated Philadelphia Phillies (4-0)

1949: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-1)

1948: Cleveland Indians defeated Boston Braves (4-2)

1947: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)

1946: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Boston Red Sox (4-3)

1945: Detroit Tigers defeated Chicago Cubs (4-3)

1944: St. Louis Cardinals defeated St. Louis Browns (4-2)

1943: New York Yankees defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-1)

1942: St. Louis Cardinals defeated New York Yankees (4-1)

1941: New York Yankees defeated Brooklyn Dodgers (4-1)

1940: Cincinnati Reds defeated Detroit Tigers (4-3)

1939: New York Yankees defeated Cincinnati Reds (4-0)

1938: New York Yankees defeated Chicago Cubs (4-0)

1937: New York Yankees defeated New York Giants (4-1)

1936: New York Yankees defeated New York Giants (4-2)

1935: Detroit Tigers defeated Chicago Cubs (4-2)

1934: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Detroit Tigers (4-3)

1933: New York Giants defeated Washington Senators (4-1)

1932: New York Yankees defeated Chicago Cubs (4-0)

1931: St. Louis Cardinals defeated Philadelphia Athletics (4-3)

1930: Philadelphia Athletics defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

1929: Philadelphia Athletics defeated Chicago Cubs (4-1)

1928: New York Yankees defeated St. Louis Cardinals (4-0)

1927: New York Yankees defeated Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0)

1926: St. Louis Cardinals defeated New York Yankees (4-3)

1925: Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Washington Senators (4-3)

1924: Washington Senators defeated New York Giants (4-3)

1923: New York Yankees defeated New York Giants (4-2)

1922: New York Giants defeated New York Yankees (4-0-1)

1921: New York Giants defeated New York Yankees (5-3)

1920: Cleveland Indians defeated Brooklyn Robins (5-2)

1919: Cincinnati Reds defeated Chicago White Sox (5-3)

1918: Boston Red Sox defeated Chicago Cubs (4-2)

1917: Chicago White Sox defeated New York Giants (4-2)

1916: Boston Red Sox defeated Brooklyn Robins (4-1)

1915: Boston Red Sox defeated Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)

1914: Boston Braves defeated Philadelphia Athletics (4-0)

1913: Philadelphia Athletics defeated New York Giants (4-1)

1912: Boston Red Sox defeated New York Giants (4-3-1)

1911: Philadelphia Athletics defeated New York Giants (4-2)

1910: Philadelphia Athletics defeated Chicago Cubs (4-1)

1909: Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Detroit Tigers (4-3)

1908: Chicago Cubs defeated Detroit Tigers (4-1)

1907: Chicago Cubs defeated Detroit Tigers (4-0-1)

1906: Chicago White Sox defeated Chicago Cubs (4-2)

1905: New York Giants defeated Philadelphia Athletics (4-1)

1904: No World Series played this year

1903: Boston Americans defeated Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3)

Original World Series era

1890: Brooklyn Bridegrooms tied Louisville Colonels (3-3-1)

1889: New York Giants defeated Brooklyn Bridegrooms (6-3)

1888: New York Giants defeated St. Louis Browns (6-4)

1887: Detroit Wolverines defeated St. Louis Browns (10-5)

1886: St. Louis Browns defeated Chicago White Stockings (4-2)

1885: Chicago White Stockings tied St. Louis Browns (3-3-1)

1884: Providence Grays defeated New York Metropolitans (3-0)

Franchises with most World Series titles:

New York Yankees: 27

St. Louis Cardinals: 11

Philadelphia/Oakland Athletics: 9

Boston Americans/Red Sox: 9

New York/San Francisco Giants: 8

Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers: 6

Cincinnati Reds: 5

Pittsburgh Pirates: 5

Detroit Tigers: 4

Chicago Cubs: 3

Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves: 3

Baltimore Orioles: 3

Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins: 3

Chicago White Sox: 3

Philadelphia Phillies: 2

Cleveland Indians: 2

New York Mets: 2

Kansas City Royals: 2

Toronto Blue Jays: 2

Florida/Miami Marlins: 2

Houston Astros: 1

Arizona Diamondbacks: 1

Los Angeles Angels: 1

Washington Nationals: 1