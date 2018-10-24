World Series: Curt Schilling not invited as 2004 Red Sox throw out Game 1 first pitch
Some of the 2004 notables will be on hand but not all of them
Prior to Game 2 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, some notable members of the 2004 championship Red Sox squad will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. The details:
As Dan Shaughnessy notes, many of the core contributors will be on hand, but Curt Schilling, who pitched the infamous "bloody sock" game in Game 6 of the ALCS that year, was not invited, at least according to this unnamed team exec. Without question, Schilling, who finished second in the AL Cy Young balloting that year, was an essential part of the team that broke the franchise's infamous World Series drought. Since the end of his playing career, Schilling has courted controversy on a number of occasions with his political stances, but the "not out of spite" qualifier suggests that's not why the team excluded him.
Other conspicuous absences include Manny Ramirez, Johnny Damon and Bill Mueller. In that sense, Schilling not being on hand isn't especially notable.
