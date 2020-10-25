Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner made history early during Saturday's Game 4 of the World Series. Turner, who hit a first-inning homer against Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, became the Dodgers franchise leader in postseason home runs. He also became the first player in World Series history to homer in the first inning of consecutive games.

Turner's home run left the bat 106.4 mph and at a 30-degree launch angle. Statcast calculated that it would have carried 420 feet had it been allowed to travel without outside or structural interruption or interference.

Take a look:

Turner's home run was his 12th career postseason home run since joining the Dodgers, pulling him ahead of Duke Snider, who had 11, according to JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. It should be noted that Turner benefited from additional postseason opportunities. Saturday's contest was his 70th postseason appearance since joining the Dodgers for the 2014 season; Snider, comparatively, played in just 36 postseason games -- all in the World Series.

Additionally, Turner's home run gave him a first-inning jack for the second game in a row. He's the first player to ever pull off that feat in the World Series, per the FOX broadcast. MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Alex Bregman (2019) and Mickey Hatcher (1988) hit multiple first-inning home runs in previous World Series; those players just didn't hit them in consecutive games.

Turner, an impending free agent, has had a fruitful postseason career with the Dodgers in other regards. He entered Saturday having hit .293/.394/.500. During the regular season, he's hit .302/.382/.503 with 116 home runs in 796 games. Turner joined the Dodgers after being non-tendered by the New York Mets.