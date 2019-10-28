World Series: Four things the Nationals must do to pull off one more October comeback

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- On Sunday, the Houston Astros defeated the Washington Nationals in a blowout for the second consecutive night. The best-of-seven series is now tilted in the Astros' favor, and they'll return home to Minute Maid Park up 3-2 -- or, a win away from their second world championship in three years. The Nationals, then, have their backs up against the wall.

The Nationals are no stranger to this condition. They were mere outs away from losing in the National League Wild Card Game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and then had to win consecutive games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Divisional Series to advance. It stands to reason that they are ... if not comfortable, at least familiar with their current state.

Even so, it's fair to ask: How can the Nationals win the World Series? Here are four things they need in order to fulfill what seemed like a fait accompli just a few days ago.

1. Cash in

The Nationals find themselves in this situation in part because of missed opportunities in Games 3 and 4. Remember, the Nationals were able to chase Zack Greinke before he completed five frames in Game 3, then faced rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy in Game 4. A contrast, right? Except for two things: 1) the Nationals stranded runners against both (21 in total) and 2) they failed to score -- plating just one run in each game.

The Nationals simply couldn't generate opportunities in Game 5 against Gerrit Cole. Fair enough. It stands to reason they might not create too many against Justin Verlander, either -- meaning they need to take advantage of any and every chance they're afforded.

2. Have Strasburg shove

Outside of perhaps Cole, the best pitcher this postseason has been Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals need him to go out and one-up Cole in Game 6.

Strasburg seems up for it.

So far this postseason, Strasburg has made five appearances (four starts), tallying 28 innings, yielding 25 hits and seven runs (six earned), and striking out 40 batters versus two walks. In rate forms, that's a 1.93 ERA and a 20 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- oh, and a 36 percent strikeout rate.

Provided Strasburg throws like he's able, the Nationals will be in line for a Game 7.

3. Manage Max

And, if the Nationals do get to Game 7, they'll have to hope that Max Scherzer is hearty and hale and ready to roll -- and that Davey Martinez is careful about his injured ace.

That means, in part, not asking too much of Scherzer. Martinez was arguably too late to react in Game 3 and perhaps Game 4. It didn't really matter because the Nationals' offense went missing, but those kinds of mistakes can loom large in what's likely to be closer contests -- and can look especially silly given Scherzer's potential physical limitations.

Scherzer is undoubtedly not going to want to come out of an elimination game earlier than he has to, but Martinez should nonetheless consider going all-in on his aggressive, starter-heavy strategy in Game 7. That means implementing Anibal Sanchez, Patrick Corbin, and even Strasburg if he feels capable. Those four, plus Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson, should be the only ones who appear for the Nationals in Game 7.

4. Get lucky

Hey, it's part of every series victory.

The Nationals are now faced with beating a team that won 107 games during the regular season -- including roughly three-fourths of their home games -- twice in a row on the road.

If the Nationals are to win the World Series, they'll have had to have won all four of the games played at Minute Maid Park. Washington's roster has sufficient talent, but the Nats are going to require some luck too if they're going to pull it off.