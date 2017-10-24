World Series Game 1 View of the Day: Where Justin Turner's walk-off was caught

LOS ANGELES -- The World Series is here, so it's time for an annual tradition that I created back in 2013. I get to the ballpark way too early and walk around, hoping something strikes my fancy of a quirky or fun view from the stands. For Game 1 in Dodger Stadium, let's callback to some very recent history.

Here's Justin Turner's walk-off homer in Game 2 of the NLCS for the Dodgers -- the blow I believe effectively ended the series.

How about that fan, ranging into the covered seats that are now part of the batter's eye? Awesome stuff. Let's go check it out!

I headed to the left field bleachers and the section in question is 315. Obviously Row A is covered and unavailable for seating, but here it is.

If you range over that way to make a heroic catch like our friend above, the view toward center field is basically just nothing but emptiness and giant speakers.

You would have a great view of the right-center videoboard, however.

Looking toward the left-field line, it's pretty nice as well.

That would be a lovely view of an outfielder trying to rob a home run anywhere along this line of sight.

Lastly, our look at home plate.

Beautiful.

Again, you can't sit in our specific selection here, but it's a good illustration of how great the views are from the front row in the outfield bleachers. If you're close enough to the covered sections, you might just get to catch a walk-off homer from Turner, too. We've already seen that evidence.