World Series Game 2 lineups: Astros move Yordan Alvarez ahead of Carlos Correa; no changes for Nationals

HOUSTON - Fresh off the Nationals taking the upset win in Game 1 of the World Series, we're set for Game 2 on Wednesday night in Minute Maid Park. It's got yet another pitching matchup between aces and we'll get to that. Here are the lineups for Game 2.

Visiting Nationals (1-0)

No surprises here. This is the lineup Dave Martinez has been rolling with for the most part (excluding the DH, obviously, in NL games) and it's what we saw in Game 1. He's sticking with what works and with good reason. For those who believe in the hot hand theory, get this, the Nationals have now won seven straight games. They've only trailed for three innings (the first three innings in Game 1) since Kendrick's grand slam in Game 5 of the NLDS. They also closed the regular season with eight consecutive wins, so they've now won 17 of their last 19 games with the only two losses coming to a 106-win Dodgers team.

On Strasburg, in 41 career postseason innings, he has a 1.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 57 strikeouts and five walks.

Home Astros (0-1)

Take note of Alvarez getting moved back up in the order. He might have bounced back from a brutal ALCS.

Alvarez regular season: .313/.412/.655

Alvarez ALDS: 6 for 19 (.316) with a walk and three doubles

Alvarez ALCS: 1 for 22 with 12 strikeouts

Alvarez in Game 1 World Series: 2 for 3 with a walk

A.J. Hinch with the veteran managerial move here in trying to increase Alvarez's confidence by immediately moving him up in the order.

Someone else the Astros could stand to see get going is Bregman. Mike Axisa took a look at him and the Astros' larger scale postseason offensive issues.

As for Verlander, he was dominant in his first postseason start, got shelled on short rest in his second and has allowed six earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (3.95 ERA) in his ensuing two starts. If there is an advantage in this pitching matchup, it probably lies with Strasburg. After what we saw in Game 1, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see either of these guys take some lumps.