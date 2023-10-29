The 2023 World Series continues Saturday night with Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Thanks to Corey Seager's game-tying home run and Adolis García's walk-off, the Rangers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Game 1. The D-backs were two outs away from a win when Seager tied the game. Texas is now three wins away from the first championship in franchise history.

Going back to Games 4 and 5 in 2001, the D-backs have surrendered a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and then a walk-off hit in extra innings in their last three World Series road games. That unfortunate trend continuing in Game 1 put Arizona in a 1-0 hole. Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 64% of the time.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket.

How to watch Game 2

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:03 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 2.65 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Odds: ARI +140 | TEX -165 | O/U: 8.5

Preview

For the D-backs, they have to turn the page on Game 1 real quick. Kelly has been terrific this postseason (2-1, 2.65 ERA) and they badly need him to go out and pitch well in Game 2. Montgomery has been great too (3-0, 2.16 ERA). He's starting three days after his seven-out, 32-pitch relief appearance in Game 7 of the Championship Series and Arizona has to hope the unusual schedule throws him out of whack on the mound. For much of Game 1, the D-backs were the better team. They played a good game before the bullpen had its first real meltdown of October. Arizona needs to play that game again in Game 2 and get some better bullpen work this time.

Prediction

Montgomery does with Nathan Eovaldi could not and keeps the D-backs in check at the plate and on the bases. Kelly is very good but quite not good enough. Pick: Rangers 3, D-backs 1