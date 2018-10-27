World Series Game 3: Jackie Bradley Jr. stuns Dodger Stadium with game-tying homer off Kenley Jansen

Going into Game 3 of the World Series, it was clear the Dodgers needed a dominant outing from Walker Buehler, and he delivered. Buehler held the Red Sox to two singles in seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It took the Red Sox exactly three batters to tie the game after Buehler was removed. Closer Kenley Jansen, who was on the mound in the eighth inning looking for a two-out save, allowed a game-tying solo home run to ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr. To the action footage:

Yet another big two-out hit for the Red Sox. They've been doing that all postseason. As for Bradley, he has now driven in 10 runs in 12 postseason games this year. Not bad for a guy hitting .189 in the postseason! Bradley's really made 'em count.

Red Sox World Series Game-tying HR in 8th inning or later:



Jackie Bradley Jr (2018 Gm 3)

Bernie Carbo (1975 Gm 6)

Dwight Evans (1975 Gm 3)

Duffy Lewis (1915 Gm 5) — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 27, 2018

Jansen, meanwhile, has allowed 14 home runs in 78 1/3 innings between the regular season and postseason. He'd never allowed more than six homers in a season prior to this year.

I have no problem with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushing Jansen for a two-inning save -- they're down 2-0 in the series and need to win Game 3 -- it just didn't work out. Bad pitch, bad result for the Dodgers.