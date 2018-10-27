World Series Game 3: Jackie Bradley Jr. stuns Dodger Stadium with game-tying homer off Kenley Jansen
Another big postseason hit for JBJ put the Red Sox back in Game 3 on Friday
Going into Game 3 of the World Series, it was clear the Dodgers needed a dominant outing from Walker Buehler, and he delivered. Buehler held the Red Sox to two singles in seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
It took the Red Sox exactly three batters to tie the game after Buehler was removed. Closer Kenley Jansen, who was on the mound in the eighth inning looking for a two-out save, allowed a game-tying solo home run to ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr. To the action footage:
Yet another big two-out hit for the Red Sox. They've been doing that all postseason. As for Bradley, he has now driven in 10 runs in 12 postseason games this year. Not bad for a guy hitting .189 in the postseason! Bradley's really made 'em count.
Jansen, meanwhile, has allowed 14 home runs in 78 1/3 innings between the regular season and postseason. He'd never allowed more than six homers in a season prior to this year.
I have no problem with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushing Jansen for a two-inning save -- they're down 2-0 in the series and need to win Game 3 -- it just didn't work out. Bad pitch, bad result for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado jogs out single, gets roasted
Machado thought he got all of it. He did not
-
Pedroia checked for ID at Dodger Stadium
The security guard was just doing his job
-
Joc hits 4th career World Series homer
The Red Sox have yet to win a game when allowing the first run this postseason
-
Aaron's observation on today's MLB
Aaron made an excellent observation about today's game
-
Martinez, Yelich win Hank Aaron Awards
The award is presented during the World Series annually to the best hitter in each league
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3: Live updates
The Red Sox will try to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dodgers on Friday night