World Series Game 3 lineups: Nationals start Asdrubal Cabrera over Howie Kendrick; Astros sit Yordan Alvarez

WASHINGTON D.C. - After a shocking Nationals sweep of the first leg of the 2019 World Series, the Astros are looking to climb back into the matchup, trailing 2-0 in the series heading into Game 3. The Astros are a worse team on the road than at home, but they played like a 94-win team on the road in the regular season and took two of three in Yankee Stadium in the ALCS, so by no means are they incapable of sending this thing back to Houston.

Let's take a look at the Game 3 lineups.

Astros

I wondered if they'd try to put Yordan Alvarez in left and flip Brantley to right, but it looks like A.J. Hinch wants his best defense to start the game. That means Alvarez is a very dangerous bench bat. Bear in mind, Greinke is a good hitting pitcher as he hit .280/.308/.580 with four doubles, a triple and three homers in 56 plate appearances this season, so Alvarez can be saved for a possible big late-inning spot.

Nationals

The eyes immediately go to the five hole here. Howie Kendrick was red hot through most of the playoffs before going 2 for 9 in Houston (which isn't that awful). Cabrera was a far worse hitter in the regular season, was irrelevant through the NLCS but did go 3 for 9 in Houston.

So why the change? Cabrera has hit .432/.512/.568 with three doubles and six walks in 44 career plate appearances against Greinke. Kendrick has hit .250/.250/.350 in 20 plate appearances. Kendrick also now gives the Nats a late-inning pinch-hit option that is pretty scary.