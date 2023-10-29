The 2023 World Series continues Monday night with Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Rangers took Game 1 in extra innings, while the Diamondbacks scored a blowout win in Game 2. The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1 as the setting shifts to Arizona.

Historically, teams who take a 2-1 advantage in best-of-seven series have won more than 70% of those series. In other words, it's fair to describe this contest as "pivotal."

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the World Series

How to watch Game 3

Date: Monday, Oct. 30| Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Odds: TEX -110 | ARI -110 | O/U: 9.0

Preview

Scherzer will be making his third start since suffering a teres major strain in his throwing shoulder back in September. He's shown signs of rust in his first two, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. Don't let the ugly seasonal ERA fool you. Pfaadt has pitched very well this postseason, amassing a 2.70 ERA and a 7.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first four four starts.

Prediction

Scherzer's rustiness and Pfaadt's recent ascent makes this one more interesting than the regular season numbers suggest. Indeed, it's quite possible the Diamondbacks actually have the edge here. In turn, we'll give them the nod in the first World Series game played at Chase Field since 2001. Pick: Diamondbacks 4, Rangers 3.