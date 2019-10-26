World Series Game 4 lineups: Marisnick gets nod for Astros, Kendrick back in for Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The home team has lost each of the first three games this World Series, with the Nationals holding a two-games-to-one advantage in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Game 4 takes place 8:07 p.m. ET (FOX) in Nationals Park. Let's take a look at how things are going to start.

Visiting Astros (1-2)

This is a bullpen game for the Astros. Here's what A.J. Hinch had to say after Game 3 about his plans.

"Jose Urquidy will start, and he can go as long as he's good," Hinch said. "I don't have necessarily a predetermined plan on how many innings, how many pitches.

"Like I said, it's Game 4 of the World Series. All things are being considered."

Urquidy has thrown 45-plus pitches in his two outings so far this postseason and he hasn't been used since Oct. 19, so it's possible he could give them some length.

Also of note, Marisnick gets his third start of the postseason. Josh Reddick has hit .129/.182/.226 this postseason, so if you're going to play for defense, might as well go with the best alignment. Yordan Alvarez lurks as a potential game-changing bat off the bench late.

Home Nationals (2-1)

Take note of the change at catcher, and those who know the Nats well aren't surprised. Gomes caught all 33 of Corbin's starts in the regular season. During the playoffs, we've even seen Nationals manager Dave Martinez bring Gomes in to catch Corbin in relief. Now, for whatever reason, he left Kurt Suzuki in to catch Corbin's relief outing in Game 1 of the World Series, but that's it. Every other pitch Corbin has thrown all season has gone to Gomes.

As we noted before Game 3, Asdrubal Cabrera was in there for his numbers against Zack Greinke. With it being a new game, Kendrick is back in the five-hole.