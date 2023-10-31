PHOENIX - Before the start of the World Series, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the downfall of the workhorse starting pitcher, sort of. It was probably more a lament of some starting pitchers no longer being "main character" types in today's game.

"Historically, starting pitchers have been some of the biggest stars in the game," Manfred said. "And I think the way that pitching is being used right now has caused a diminution in that star kind of quality for some of our starters, and I do think it's an issue that we should talk about."

He mentioned that the owners collectively agree with him.

"I think they care because it's relevant to how our fans see the game," he said. "To the extent that what we did this year in terms of rule changes was successful, I think that it was successful because the focus was -- from the very beginning, in terms of developing, testing, deciding and then ultimately negotiating those real changes -- it was about what our fans were telling us about the game. That's why they care about the pitching issue."

Said issue will be on full display in Game 4 of the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series, as both teams are going with, essentially, a bullpen game. Andrew Heaney will get the ball to start for Texas. Joe Mantiply will oppose him for Arizona. There will be a lot of pitching changes.

Let's look at each team's situation ahead of Tuesday night's Game 4.

Diamondbacks' situation

The D-backs headed into the playoffs with frontline starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in addition to rookie sensation Brandon Pfaadt. Their fourth starter, whenever they needed one, was Johnny Wholestaff. For those unaware, that's baseball parlance for "everyone" (get it? "whole staff?").

They've only needed to use a bullpen game once so far, which was Game 4 of the NLCS against the Phillies. Here's how it broke down.

I'd expect a similar breakdown in Game 4 against Texas. They're very likely to guide the lefties toward lefty sluggers Corey Seager and Evan Carter, who typically hit second and third, respectively, for the Rangers. That's why Mantiply makes sense to start the game again, then they'll have Saalfrank and Nelson for the lefty duo later in the game. It's also possible right-hander Ryne Nelson would see work, as he's the only remaining option on the roster aside from their three starters.

Rangers' situation

The Rangers actually have six healthy starting pitchers. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi are serving as old-school workhorse type starters in the playoffs while Max Scherzer was gutting through a shoulder injury before back spasms forced him out early in his Game 3 start on Monday, and put his future status up in the air. Then there are Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning and Martín Pérez. None are really stretched out as traditional starters at this point, though.

Gray had only appeared twice in the playoffs and hadn't thrown more than 26 pitches in a game since Sept. 25. But he threw three scoreless innings in relief of an injured Scherzer in Game 3, so he might not be available for Game 4.

Heaney, who will start Game 4 vs. Arizona, started Game 1 of the ALDS. But he was pulled by Bruce Bochy -- who isn't shy with letting Montgomery and Eovaldi work through trouble until the later innings -- after 3 2/3 innings despite having only allowed one run. He lasted just two outs in Game 4 of the ALCS and has since appeared twice in relief, including Game 2 of the World Series for six pitches. He threw 56 pitches on Oct. 7 but hasn't gone more than 22 pitches since.

Dunning has had four playoff appearances, working up to 2 2/3 innings and 63 pitches. He appeared in both Games 1 and 2 of this series, topping out at 14 pitches there.

Pérez has appeared in three playoff games, topping out at two innings and 39 pitches. Those 39 pitches came in Game 2 of the World Series, so he can't handle a starter's workload in Game 4.

Perhaps the Rangers piece it together with Heaney, Dunning and Pérez going for two innings apiece, but they absolutely will not have a starter or a "length" guy, making this essentially a bullpen game.

"I think both teams are kind of in the same situation how we work this," Bochy said after Game 3. "We were able to stay away from a lot of guys because of Jon Gray's effort and had our leverage guys out there."

There are proponents of bullpen games, especially in the absence of top-flight arms. Pitchers who throw high-90s with sick breaking stuff seem to come off an assembly line these days. We already know pitchers get hit way harder the third time through the batting order, so it's certainly reasonable to use a bullpen game when the likes of Montgomery and Kelly aren't available.

Still, there's just a lack of pleasing aesthetics with so many pitchers having a small workload throughout the course of a World Series game. It makes one long for the Jack Morris/John Smoltz showdown or at least seeing a six- or seven-inning duel before giving way to the late-inning studs.

Game 4 will be fun all the same -- it's a World Series game and those are always fun -- but if it feels like there's something missing, it's the main character starting pitcher.