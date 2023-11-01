PHOENIX - During the course of the bloodbath that was Game 4, with a furious late rally from the Diamondbacks to make it not look like as much of a blowout as it actually was, I was cursing myself for picking Evan Carter to do something when it felt like nearly everyone else on the Rangers offense came through. I did, however, nail the home run pick with Corey Seager, so that salvages the day with the odds over +300. And we remain highly profitable throughout the playoff run.

Rangers (-110) at Diamondbacks (-110), 8:05 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27)

Though we've seen a team comeback from being down three games to one in the World Series in recent memory (hello, 2016 Cubs!), this series definitely felt over the moment Marcus Semien's home run cleared the left-field wall to make it 10-0 in the third inning of Game 4. It would be shocking to see an 84-win regular season team reel off three straight wins, but let's see how much the "AnswerBacks" want to keep that name. They did show great life late in Game 4.

The play: Corey Seager over 0.5 walks (+100)

The Diamondbacks haven't walked Seager since Game 1, but I simply cannot imagine -- especially with Adolis García being out of the Rangers' lineup for good this year -- they keep deciding to pitch to him in important spots. It's absolute malpractice at this point to give him anything to hit and Torey Lovullo is a good manager. I will be absolutely astounded if Seager doesn't walk at least once in this elimination game.

Bonus home run sprinkle: Seager +330

Yeah, we're gonna ride the wave here. It's a bit of a hedge, too, because if the D-backs decide to give Seager anything to hit, he's as locked in as he's been in his career and seems likely to hit a home run. In his last five games, Seager is 7 for 22 with two doubles, four homers and seven RBI. And if they don't give him something to hit, our walk prop cashes. I actually like him to do both. An early homer could easily pave the way for the Barry Bonds treatment later in the game.