In the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 7 of the World Series, with the Blue Jays winning 3-1, the benches and bullpens for both teams cleared and had a stand-off for a bit.

The trigger here was Blue Jays ninth hitter Andrés Giménez getting hit with a pitch from Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski and started yelling at the mound. Things escalated from there.

Of relevance here, the previous pitch might've just barely ticked the hand of Giménez, who appeared to reach his hand out like he was trying to wear it and get on base. This might lead some to conclusions that 1) Giménez got thrown at twice in a row or 2) Wrobleski was annoyed at Giménez for the first thing and threw at him on purpose for the second.

Regardless, with the Dodgers trailing 3-1 and the top of the Blue Jays order behind Giménez -- George Springer is now 3 for 3 in the game -- it would be incredibly ill-advised for the Dodgers to throw at Giménez and allow a free baserunner.

Still, after the brief entanglement, if we can even call it that, delayed the game, the umpires decided to warn both benches. It could alter the approach of pitchers looking to go inside, but for the most part, this is mostly a procedural move to protect against any obvious retaliatory pitches. The umpires don't want Game 7 of the World Series to get away from them.