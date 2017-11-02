World Series Game 7: Boos, tip of the cap during Gurriel and Darvish 13-pitch battle
Houston's Yuli Gurriel faced Yu Darvish for the first time since making racist gestures
LOS ANGELES -- In the first inning of World Series Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker), Houston's Yuli Gurriel stepped in against L.A. starter Yu Darvish. Gurriel was of course suspended for the first five games of the 2018 after making racist gestures following his home run off Darvish in Game 3. This marked the first time they'd faced off since then.
As you're about to see and hear, Dodger Stadium rained boos down upon Gurriel as he was being announced. You'll hear some cheering after strike one from Darvish, and then the booing resumes ...
Gurriel was also booed vigorously in Game 6, thanks in part to an assist from Rich Hill. As for Gurriel, he tipped his hat in Darvish's direction just before their encounter began ...
During the regular season, Gurriel was not an especially disciplined hitter, as he averaged just 3.42 pitches per plate appearance and drew just 21 unintentional walks in 139 games during the regular season. Against Darvish in the first inning of Game 7, though, this unfurled ...
- Called strike
- Called strike
- Ball
- Ball
- Foul
- Foul
- Ball
- Foul
- Foul
- Foul
- Foul
- Foul
- Fly-out to right field
That's a 13-pitch at-bat that started with an 0-2 count and involved seven foul balls. Mortal struggle, that. In any event, Gurriel is going to remain public enemy No. 1 at Dodger Stadium, even if this is his last trip there for a long time and even if Darvish, a pending free agent, isn't a Dodger much longer.
