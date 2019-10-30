World Series Game 7 lineups: Max Scherzer returns for Nationals, Kurt Suzuki scratched vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- The 2019 MLB season will end Wednesday night as the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals for Game 7 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. The winner will be crowned champion. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 7. Both clubs announced their Game 7 starting lineups Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the batting order the visiting Nationals hope will secure the franchise's first ever championship:

Scherzer will indeed start Game 7. He was scratched from Game 5 with a neck issue that required a cortisone shot. Scherzer played catch prior to Game 6 and warmed up in the bullpen during Tuesday's win, though ultimately was not used. He declared himself healthy and ready to start Wednesday's winner-take-all contest.

"The cortisone shot worked," Scherzer said Tuesday. "That relieved the pressure on the nerve, and then keep applying heat. Our chiropractor, he does amazing work, he was able to go in there and make adjustment. We did two treatments of it and really freed up the neck, the C5-C6 area, along with the trap, spasm, really felt like it subsided."

Also, Kurt Suzuki was originally in the Game 7 lineup before a late scratch. He has not played since leaving Game 4 with a hip flexor. Suzuki has been receiving treatment and going through non-blocking drills the last few days. For what it's worth, Scherzer had a 4.09 ERA with Gomes behind the plate this year compared to a 2.08 ERA with Suzuki catching.

Now here is the starting lineup the home Astros will use as they try to secure their second World Series title in three years:

Standard lineup for the Astros when playing with a DH. Greinke gets the start and I would expect Gerrit Cole to pitch in relief at some point. A huge Astros lead in the early innings may be the only way Cole doesn't get into Game 7.