World Series Game 7: Nationals' Howie Kendrick comes up clutch again with go-ahead homer vs. Astros
In the seventh inning, Kendrick changed everything
In the deciding Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros led the Washington Nationals from the first inning into the seventh inning (WAS-HOU GameTracker). In that seventh inning, though, veteran batsman Howie Kendrick, with one on and one out and the Nats trailing 2-1, hooked a Will Harris cutter down the line and put his team on top:
With that swing, 36-year-old Kendrick, the NLCS MVP, took the Nats from a 31.3 percent chance of winning the World Series to a 65.8 percent chance of winning the World Series. It's no exaggeration to call that home run -- pending the outcome of Game 7 -- one of the biggest in MLB history.
