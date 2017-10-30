World Series: George Springer immediately redeems his terrible decision to dive

HOUSTON -- Baseball is a game of failure. We consider players who fail at the plate a mere 60 percent of the time excellent at their craft (I'm talking on-base percentage, guys, because walking counts). Players have to be unbelievably mentally tough to go through stretches struggling because of the unique nature of this being a daily sport.

Knowing this, I'm a sucker for redemption stories. Game 5 of the World Series (a 13-12 extra-innings Astros win) provided an incredible and nearly-immediate redemption story for Astros center fielder George Springer.

In the top of the seventh inning, Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger sent a rocket to center field. There was a runner on first base and one out. Springer had no chance at the ball, but showed a wee bit too much ambition and aggression, choosing an ill-advised dive attempt. He didn't come close to catching the ball, which got way past Springer and resulted in an RBI triple for Bellinger.

The Dodgers now had an 8-7 lead.

As fortune would have it, Springer was leading off the bottom of the seventh. He proceeded to deposit a Brandon Morrow offering up on the train tracks in left-center. It was a monster shot, clocking in at 448 feet.

The shot did more than tie the game. It triggered the Astros' rally that would include a Jose Altuve RBI double and Carlos Correa two-run home run.

In the virtual blink of an eye, the Astros now had an 11-8 lead after trailing 8-7, a deficit thanks in large part to Springer's defensive gaffe.

In fact, we could probably point to much of this series providing Springer with redemption. Remember back before Game 2, Astros manager A.J. Hinch was answering questions about what was wrong with his All-Star leadoff man. Springer was just 3 for 30 in the ALCS and Game 1 of the World Series combined. He went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in Game 1. In Game 2, though, Springer played hero and he's now 7 for 21 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks this series, propping him up to a .333/.417/.857 slash in the World Series even with that horrible Game 1.

In effect, those two plays inside a few minutes for Springer were redemption much like Game 2-5 have been redemption for the Astros' stellar center fielder.