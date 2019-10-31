World Series: Houston-based 'Mattress Mack' loses more than $13 million as Astros fall to Nationals in Game 7

The Washington Nationals won their eighth road postseason game in a row, beating the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series to take home the team's first ever title. The Nationals and their fans celebrated like crazy, while the Astros fans flooded Minute Maid Park's exits shortly after the final out.

One Astros fan is particularly upset by the team's loss. He had the confidence many others had heading into the series with the Astros heavily favored, but his team ended up losing, and so did his wallet.

Houston-based mattress store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale would have taken home at least $19 million dollars if the Astros kept their six inning shutout and were the ones holding the trophy at the end.

Instead, according to Darren Rovell, McIngvale lost more than $13 million. Rovell reported that McIngvale said an Astros win would have put an extra $25 million in his pocket.

He spoke on his betting adventure and said he would do this again without question. (Via The Action Network)

"I feel like I hedged perfectly. ...I would have loved for the Astros fans to win, but we had two bad games. My mattresses obviously had profit baked into them. I would do this again tomorrow — and I probably will. It's fun to be part of the greatest story in gambling history."

The Astros did not put themselves in the world champion history books this year, but McIngvale definitely put himself in the betting history books. This all started after McIngvale created a promotion at his store that would give customers a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if the Astros won the World Series. To offset the hit he would take if this came to fruition, he made multiple large bets on the team.

A lot of gamblers were just like "Mattress Mack" (though with less money) and predicted this thing would be over in six games, with the Astros as the last team standing. Houston was the largest favorite (-235) entering a World Series since the Boston Red Sox were -240 favorites to beat the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

New Jersey sportsbooks came out on top here. However, if the Astros won they would have lost almost $6 million to "Mattress Mack" alone.