World Series: Jose Altuve continues to step up when the Astros need him most this postseason

WASHINGTON D.C. - Jose Altuve is having himself quite the postseason. He once again played the role of offensive catalyst in Game 3 of the World Series when the Astros needed it most, after they were backed into a corner by the Nationals in the first two games of the series.

"It feels good because a win like this can create momentum for us," Altuve said after the game. "We're in a tough spot. The key is we kept confidence, we didn't panic. We just kept believing in us."

And it all started with Altuve, who had a hand in calling a player's only meeting after Game 2. He'd been doing his part.

Altuve came into the Game 3 hitting .358/.414/.717 with four doubles, five homers, eight RBI and 11 runs this postseason. The Astros' offense hasn't really fully gotten it going, but Altuve has been doing this part. He did it again in Game 3. He doubled twice and crossed the plate after both hits, outscoring the Nationals all by himself.

"Jose has been fantastic this postseason," manager A.J. Hinch said. "And today was very much a catalyst for us."

Altuve also scorched a pitch in the first inning, for what it's worth, in what turned out to be the game's loudest out. Altuve is all kinds of locked in right now.

"He's pretty good," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "He's one of the best. I love the way he plays the game, I really do. He goes in there, he's going to battle. I thought we made pretty good pitches against him today, and he just hits. But that's why he's one of the best hitters in the game."

He is. And in a way it's fitting.

Altuve was the Astros' star that preceded their latest run of greatness. He won the batting title while leading the league in hits and steals in 2014, when the Astros lost 92 games. He was their best player next season when they made a surprise run to Game 5 of the ALDS against the eventual champion Royals. He won MVP in 2017 when they won the World Series.

"Jose is the heart and soul of what we do," Hinch said.

He's not their oldest star, but he's the longest-tenured star with this particular group. He was a beloved figure with the franchise when there weren't really other reasons to watch the Astros. Friday, with Houston facing what was essentially a must-win Game 3, it was Altuve who jumpstarted a dormant offense -- one that has missed production from regular-season MVP candidate Alex Bregman, who left six men on base in Game 3.

"We have confidence in each other," Bregman said. "We've got three more wins to go. We knew that he had to stop the bleeding tonight.

"(Altuve) was great and put great at-bats together. Michael came through, drove him in ... just a bunch of good at-bats today."

If the Astros are going to come back and win the World Series, they're gonna need more from Bregman. They'll also need help from the likes of George Springer, Carlos Correa and others. But Altuve is keeping them afloat in this series and providing a steadying presence. You could make an argument he's the most important Astros player ever.

Part of the argument was on display in Game 3 when Altuve told his dugout the 2019 World Series was far from over with how he performed in the batter's box.