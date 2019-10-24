World Series: Kurt Suzuki steps up as Nationals' unlikely hero at the plate and behind it in Game 2

HOUSTON -- It has been nearly two decades since Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki earned the nickname Kurt Klutch. His heroics with Team USA and Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series earned him the nickname and the Johnny Bench Award as the top amateur catcher in the country in 2004. Fifteen years later, Suzuki is making the nickname stick.

In Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, Suzuki had a monster night at the plate and helped put the Nationals in position to take a 2-0 series lead over the Astros (GameTracker). Most notably, Suzuki clocked the go-ahead solo home run against Justin Verlander in the seventh inning. It was his first career postseason extra-base hit.

Suzuki's also had impactful contributions behind the plate earlier in the game, when Verlander and Stephen Strasburg were grinding through the middle innings after each gave up two runs in the first. Following Jose Altuve's first-inning double, Suzuki threw him out trying to steal third base, and that was a rarity. Runners were 45 for 50 -- 45 for 50! -- stealing bases against Suzuki in 2019.

Erasing Altuve on the bases proved to be important when Alex Bregman lifted a two-run home run over the left field wall later in that first inning. Things could've really unraveled on Strasburg and the Nationals that inning had Suzuki not cut Altuve down at third base. He didn't have a great year throwing at all, but, in Game 2, he nabbed a great basestealer at a key moment.

For the second straight night Suzuki also helped guide a struggling starting pitcher through an effective start. The Astros had traffic on the bases all night and Max Scherzer needed 112 pitches to get through five innings in Game 1, but he limited Houston to only two runs, and was quick to credit Suzuki following the game.

"It's crazy. Everything's on the line. That lineup is great. They absolutely grinded me," Scherzer said. "Never let me get in rhythm. I was having to make pitches out of the stretch from the first inning on. For me, I just stayed with 'Zuk. 'Zuk called some big time pitchers for me tonight and blocked some big time pitches for me too, especially with runners on third base."

Strasburg allowed the two-run home run in the first inning and had only one 1-2-3 inning in Game 2. The Astros put multiple runners on base in three of his six innings. Following the Bregman homer, Strasburg held Houston to one hit in seven at-bats with runners on base and the one hit didn't score a run. Strasburg struck out Kyle Tucker to end the sixth inning with two men on base to keep the game tied 2-2.

Kurt Klutch is not an out of nowhere success story. He was a star as an amateur and has spent 13 years in the big leagues as a quality two-way catcher. He slugged 17 homers in 309 plate appearances during the regular season and has always had a knack for big moments. Add in his work behind the plate, and Suzuki made a significant impact on Game 2.