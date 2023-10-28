The 2023 World Series begins Friday night with Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. The D-backs eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series while the Rangers outlasted the Houston Astros. Both series went the full seven games. MLB was one win in each league away from its first World Series rematch since the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in 1977 and 1978.

Arizona won the season series 3-1 against the Rangers. They split two games in Texas from May 2-3, then the D-backs swept both games at Chase Field from Aug. 21-22. All but one game was close, however, including one D-backs win on a Tommy Pham walk-off double. Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 64% of the time. That's the odds boost on the line Friday night.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the World Series

How to watch Game 1

Date: Friday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:03 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Odds: ARI +137 | TEX -160 | O/U: 8 ?

Live updates: Follow along

Preview

Because the two teams played two regular-season series, Gallen has already faced the Rangers twice in 2023. He allowed three runs in five innings on May 2, then struck out 11 while allowing one run in six innings on Aug. 22. Gallen coughed up nine runs in 11 innings in his two NLCS starts. He's up to 232 1/3 innings in 2023. Could fatigue be setting in? As for Eovaldi, he did not face the D-backs during the regular season, and he is a perfect 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts this postseason. Eovaldi has gone at least six innings in each of his four starts too. On paper, the Rangers have the pitching edge in Game 1, though the D-backs have been overcoming long odds all October.

Prediction

Eovaldi outduels Gallen and the Rangers get timely home runs from Corey Seager and Josh Jung to jump out to a 1-0 series lead. Pick: Rangers 4, D-backs 2