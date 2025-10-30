The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from winning the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays possess a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series, putting them a victory away from claiming their first championship since repeating in 1992-93. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have no margin for error in their own pursuit of consecutive titles.

It's to be determined if the World Series will conclude on Friday or Saturday, but this much is clear: the end is near. With that in mind, CBS Sports figured to use this time to sort out who is in the running for the World Series' Most Valuable Player honors.

Truthfully, this is a tough World Series to elevate one player above all others. Only one of the games has been decided by fewer than four runs, and that was the 18-inning marathon that the Dodgers won in Game 3. Otherwise, there've been limited opportunities for narrative-stealing performances.

Still, scroll with us as we sort through five realistic candidates through Game 5 to claim the hardware.

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR • 1B • #27 AVG .364 OBP .500 SLG .636 HR 2 RBI 3 View Profile

Guerrero has a lot working in his favor. He's recorded at least one hit in all five games, and has notched multi-hit efforts in three of those. He's homered early in Games 4 (to give the Blue Jays a lead) and 5 (to pad their lead). Guerrero is also an easy choice from a narrative perspective, having started this year by putting pen to paper on a long-term extension rather than entering free agency this offseason. That last part won't show up in the stat sheet, but never doubt a writer's affection for easy copy -- especially as a tiebreaker in a field without a clear frontrunner.

2. Trey Yesavage, RHP, Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage TOR • SP • #39 ERA 2.45 K 17 BB 3 IP 11 View Profile

Rookies have won the World Series MVP trophy on three prior occasions: Jeremy Peña ('22), Livan Hernandez ('97), and Larry Sherry ('59). Yesavage made his case for becoming the fourth in Game 5, when he broke Don Newcombe's rookie reward for strikeouts by fanning 12 Dodgers. As impressive as that performance was, voters may hold a just-OK Game 1 start against him. Remember, Yesavage exited after surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks in four innings of work. For whatever it's worth: Yesavage has the second highest Championship Win Probability Added among Blue Jays, trailing only Eric Lauer, who worked several scoreless innings in that marathon Game 3 less.

3. Addison Barger, RF, Blue Jays

Addison Barger TOR • 3B • #47 AVG .471 OBP .500 SLG .647 HR 1 RBI 5 View Profile

If voters aren't taken by Guerrero or Yesavage, Barger has a decent candidacy to consider. He's notched multiple hits in four of the first five games of the set. That includes launching a grand slam that broke open Game 1 and either scoring or driving in a run in Games 3, 4, and 5. Barger also 1) recorded an assist in Game 3 and 2) was one of CBS Sports' postseason breakout picks.

4. Shohei Ohtani, TWP, Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 AVG .316 OBP .500 SLG .895 HR 3 K (as pitcher) 6 View Profile

Bobby Richardson (1960) is the only World Series MVP winner in history who played for the losing team. Ohtani probably won't become the second, but if he does it'll be on the strength of his incredible Game 3 performance that saw him record four extra-base hits (two home runs) and reach base a record nine times. Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a complete game in Game 2, would also enter the equation if he has another brilliant outing as part of his Game 6 start.

5. Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk TOR • C • #30 AVG .333 OBP .458 SLG .667 HR 2 RBI 6 View Profile

Kirk has the third highest CWPA among Blue Jays hitters, having plated six runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs. His narrative case would be stronger if the Blue Jays had held on to the 3-2 lead he staked out with a three-run shot during the middle of Game 3. Otherwise, his biggest offensive contributions to this series haven't arrived during pivotal situations -- at least not yet.

2025 World Series MVP odds

Odds via FanDuel as of Oct. 30