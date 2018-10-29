World Series MVP: Red Sox's Steve Pearce takes home award after two homers in Game 5 win
Pearce drove in eight runs in the series, all in Games 4 and 5
For the fourth time in the last 15 years, the Boston Red Sox are World Series champions. The Red Sox beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 on Sunday night. Boston won 108 games during the regular season then went 11-3 in the postseason. They are one of the best teams of all-time, truly.
Slugging first baseman Steve Pearce was named World Series MVP after clubbing two home runs in Game 5, including a two-run shot against Clayton Kershaw in the first inning.
Overall, Pearce went 4-for-12 (.333) with three home runs and 8 RBI in the five-game series. He drew four walks and struck out zero times. Pearce was especially impactful in Games 4 and 5. Check it out:
- Game 4, eighth inning: Game-tying solo homer against Kenley Jansen.
- Game 4, ninth inning: Bases-clearing double against Kenta Maeda.
- Game 5, first inning: Go-ahead two-run home run against Kershaw.
- Game 5, eighth inning: Solo home run against Pedro Baez.
All eight of Pearce's runs batted came came in his final six at-bats of the series. Also, on the sabermetric front, Pearce led all players in the World Series in win probability added. He checked all the boxes traditionally and sabermetrically.
Of course, Pearce did not start the season with the Red Sox. He was with the Blue Jays, and Boston acquired him for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal on June 28 to help them fix some issues against left-handed pitchers. Pearce hit .279/.394/.507 with seven home runs in 50 regular season games with the Red Sox.
The World Series MVP award was first presented in 1955 and Peace is the fourth Red Sox player to win it, joining Manny Ramirez (2004), Mike Lowell (2007), and David Ortiz (2013).
