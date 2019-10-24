World Series: Nationals dugout lets loose with celebrations during Game 2 blowout vs. Astros

Earlier this postseason, I wrote that the Houston Astros were setting the bar for postseason showmanship. But, as it turns out, they haven't had much reason to celebrate in the World Series thus far, so the Washington Nationals are very willing to take that bar and raise it themselves.

The Nationals rolled the Astros in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Houston, earning a 12-3 victory to make the series 2-0 before it heads to D.C. for the next few games. The Nats broke Wednesday's game open with a six-run seventh inning, snapping a 2-2 deadlock that formed in the first inning.

After Kurt Suzuki launched an opposite field solo home run to break the tie at Minute Maid, he was greeted with a rowdy reception in the Washington dugout. It was time to dance, and a speedy Macarena was Suzuki's move of choice.

But the real headliner on Wednesday night was the celebration that came an inning later. In the eighth, Adam Eaton smoked a two-run home run to extend the Nats' lead to 10-2, and the dugout celebration waiting for him was something special.

The @Nationals home run celebration is everything 😂



10-2 Nats lead! pic.twitter.com/05lLsccNxJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2019

Not only was it impressively choreographed, but the celebration seemed rather fitting considering how Washington was keeping its foot on the gas to close out Game 2. Just a very good display of showmanship all around.

This sort of dugout fun isn't new to the Nats, who have been revving up their antics throughout their impressive run to the World Series, but their extracurriculars are getting plenty of chance to shine on the big stage of the Fall Classic.