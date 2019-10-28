World Series: Nationals fan sacrifices body, holds onto beers to make one of October's best plays

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are facing off in Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park, with the series tied at 2-2.

Thanks to a two-run home run from Yordan Alvarez, the Astros were up 2-0 in the top of the second inning. As the ball soared into the stands, one fan was prepared to make a play on the homer, he just used an unconventional method.

Rather than use his hands to make the catch, this Nationals fan, with a beer in each hand -- and a great first row seat -- used his body to knock the ball down. Apparently, for this fan, catching the ball is not as important as making sure the beers don't spill.

In his defense, stadium beers can get pretty expensive, and with World Series tickets costing a pretty penny as well, you can't be wasting money at the game.

His face says it all.

Tired: Catching a HR ball

Wired: Knocking it down with the body so you don't have to put either beer down pic.twitter.com/H02LtlUWJK — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 28, 2019

He may have been double fisting beers, but he still managed to go home with quite the nice souvenir. Unlike the beers, this token was free. And now he's internet famous, so that counts for something too.

worth the bruise I guess? pic.twitter.com/nk0YKqXBK9 — Tom Johnson (@bythomasjohnson) October 28, 2019

The ball came off Alvarez' bat at 107 mph, so it still had a kick to it when it hit the fan right in the stomach, that's going to leave a mark.

Later in the game, when Juan Soto put the Nationals on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, that same fan was nearly involved in grabbing another World Series souvenir.



Where are your beers, man!? pic.twitter.com/FkvXWfN8IT — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) October 28, 2019

A little more of a traditional effort for a Nationals' blast, once his beers were no longer in hand.