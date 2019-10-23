World Series: Nationals hitting coach predicted Juan Soto would hit home run off Gerrit Cole's fastball

Chance are you know what you're talking about if you're a hitting coach on a team that's made the World Series. But there's a difference between knowing what you're talking about and seeing the future, and Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long is apparently blurring the line between the distinction.

According to Fox Sports' Tom Verducci, Long reportedly predicted that Juan Soto would homer off of Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the World Series on Wednesday, and that he would do so on a fastball up in the zone. Well, guess what Soto did on Wednesday night in Houston?

Yeah, he homered off a high fastball from Cole.

After Soto went deep, Verducci shared details of the prophetic conversation he had with Long.

"Yesterday, Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long told me that Soto was going to hit a home run off a high fastball from Gerrit Cole," Verducci said on the game broadcast. "I said, 'That's Gerrit Cole, that's the best four-seam, elevated fastball in baseball.' He said, 'I don't care and I guarantee you,' he used that word, 'I guarantee you' Juan Soto will hit a home run off a high fastball off Gerrit Cole."

It's somewhat bold to predict that any player will homer in any specific game. Hitting home runs is difficult. But it's especially bold to predict that a 20-year-old will take a potential Cy Young winner deep in his first World Series game, and to say he'll do it off that pitcher's best pitch.

But Long apparently knows his hitters and their capabilities pretty well, and Soto refused to let him sound foolish.