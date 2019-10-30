World Series: Nationals' Juan Soto answers Astros' Alex Bregman with monster homer, bat carry in Game 6

The Washington Nationals took an early lead over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Nationals, it didn't remain that way for long. The Astros tied the game up on their second at-bat of the night, then took the lead on their fourth when third baseman Alex Bregman hit a solo home run to left field off Stephen Strasburg:

Take a look at Bregman's blast and the subsequent bat carry:

At 25 years and 213 days old, @ABREG_1 is the youngest AL player with 3 HR in a single #WorldSeries since Mickey Mantle in 1956. pic.twitter.com/lIz3OVVLn9 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2019

As noted by the fine folks behind the MLB Stats account, Bregman is the youngest American League player with three home runs in a single World Series since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956. That's impressive.

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, by the way, mimicked Bregman later in the game. He carried his bat to first following a go-ahead home run in the fifth that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Adam Eaton had hit his own home run earlier in the frame to tie it at 2-2. The 413-foot no-doubter was Soto's third homer of this Fall Classic.

Juan Soto is the youngest player ever to hit 3 HR in a single #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/c7TabF8POA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2019

Bregman's bat carry celebration was cause for early Game 6 discourse. Former big-league players Mike Morse and Mike Napoli disapproved on their respective Twitter accounts, and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg chipped in his two cents on Instagram, as elder statesmen are wont to do.

It's perhaps ironic that Bregman chose to speak softly and carry a big stick at a time when MLB is running an ad campaign declaring the new generation plays loud. Still, as with most of these conversations, the whole thing feels a bit silly. Is carrying the bat to first base showing up the pitcher much more (if at all) than an emphatic bat flip or chest pound? Besides, isn't a player permitted to showboat after taking the lead in a potential World Series clincher? Ah, forget it.

Bregman had previously homered in Game 2 and then hit a grand slam in Game 4. He entered the night batting .228/.362/.429 with three homers and 11 runs batted in for the postseason.