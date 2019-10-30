World Series: Nationals' Juan Soto answers Astros' Alex Bregman with monster homer, bat carry in Game 6
Some former MLB players carried on about the Game 6 celebrations
The Washington Nationals took an early lead over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Nationals, it didn't remain that way for long. The Astros tied the game up on their second at-bat of the night, then took the lead on their fourth when third baseman Alex Bregman hit a solo home run to left field off Stephen Strasburg:
Take a look at Bregman's blast and the subsequent bat carry:
As noted by the fine folks behind the MLB Stats account, Bregman is the youngest American League player with three home runs in a single World Series since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956. That's impressive.
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, by the way, mimicked Bregman later in the game. He carried his bat to first following a go-ahead home run in the fifth that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Adam Eaton had hit his own home run earlier in the frame to tie it at 2-2. The 413-foot no-doubter was Soto's third homer of this Fall Classic.
Bregman's bat carry celebration was cause for early Game 6 discourse. Former big-league players Mike Morse and Mike Napoli disapproved on their respective Twitter accounts, and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg chipped in his two cents on Instagram, as elder statesmen are wont to do.
It's perhaps ironic that Bregman chose to speak softly and carry a big stick at a time when MLB is running an ad campaign declaring the new generation plays loud. Still, as with most of these conversations, the whole thing feels a bit silly. Is carrying the bat to first base showing up the pitcher much more (if at all) than an emphatic bat flip or chest pound? Besides, isn't a player permitted to showboat after taking the lead in a potential World Series clincher? Ah, forget it.
Bregman had previously homered in Game 2 and then hit a grand slam in Game 4. He entered the night batting .228/.362/.429 with three homers and 11 runs batted in for the postseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros vs. Nationals: Game 6 preview
The Astros are one win away from their second World Series title in three years
-
Astros vs. Nationals Game 6 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Nationals vs. Astros game 10,000 times.
-
MLB World Series 2019 daily schedule
The Nationals-Astros World Series wraps up this week
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
A new MLB champion will be crowned this week
-
Astros vs. Nats: World Series schedule
The 2019 Fall Classic will wrap up this week
-
Scherzer plays catch following injury
Scherzer threw with intent for 10-15 minutes on Tuesday in Houston
-
Astros going for title in WS Game 6
The Astros are one win away from their second title in three seasons
-
Astros take Series lead with Game 5 win
The Astros swept three games in D.C. and are one win away from the 2019 World Series title