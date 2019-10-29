World Series: Nationals need more from one of the most important lineup spots to force a Game 7

HOUSTON -- The Nationals went from a 2-0 series lead to a backs-against-the-wall 3-2 deficit in the matter of one quick homestand. It was an unmitigated disaster. They need to get things back on track here in Houston for Game 6 of the World Series and a good place to start would be with their leadoff man Trea Turner.

In the regular season Turner hit .298 with a .353 on-base percentage, 35 steals and 96 runs. That's good production from one of the most important lineup spots.

He homered in the Wild Card Game, hit .286 with a .348 on-base percentage in the NLDS and hit .294 with a .333 on-base percentage in the NLCS. This series, however, Turner has been a non-factor. He's 3 for 22 (.136) with two walks (.208 OBP) and zero extra-base hits. He's only scored twice and that was in Game 2 when the Nationals put 12 on the board. In the three games in Nationals Park, Turner got on base just one time in 14 plate appearances.

Now, Turner is far from alone. His team scored three runs in three games at home. Almost everyone needs to be better, but it needs to start at the top. Adam Eaton coming to the plate routinely with one out doesn't really help anyone. The Nationals' lineup is not deep. After the five-hole, when Howie Kendrick is in it, the level of current talent takes quite a dive. Sure, Ryan Zimmerman might pop one and Victor Robles looks like a possible future star, but the bottom line is the Nationals need lots of production from Turner, Eaton, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Kendrick in order to win games.

It starts at the top. If the Nationals are going to win the World Series, they need a lot more from their leadoff man.