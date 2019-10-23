World Series: Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman makes history with franchise's first Fall Classic home run

HOUSTON -- Thursday night, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals opened the 2019 World Series with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park (GameTracker). Yuli Gurriel's two-run double gave the home team a 2-0 first inning lead in the first inning.

It did not take the Nationals long to answer back. Franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman clubbed a solo home run in the top of the second inning against Gerrit Cole. Cole missed out over the plate with a fastball, and Zimmerman hit it out to dead center field.

Here is the video of Zimmerman's homer, the first of the 2019 World Series:

That's no cheapie. It had a 107 mph exit velocity. Zimmerman hit only six home runs in 52 regular season games while be derailed by injuries. He now has two home runs in the postseason. He also took Pedro Baez deep in Game 4 of the NLDS.

This is the Nationals first ever trip to the World Series and thus Zimmerman's first trip to the World Series. It is fitting that he clubbed the franchise's first World Series homer. His 1,689 regular season games were the most among active players who had never played in the World Series.

At 34 years and 24 days, Zimmerman is also the oldest player in baseball history to hit a home run in his first World Series game, and he did it in his first Fall Classic at-bat.